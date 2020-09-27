Uber rolls outs ‘rider mask verification’ safety feature in Canada

Uber has rolled out its ‘rider mask verification’ safety feature across Canada, following its ‘No Mask, No Ride’ policy implemented in May.
The company notes that to date, more than 1,250 riders across Canada and the U.S. have lost access for repeatedly violating its mask policy.
Now, if a driver notifies Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their mask or face cover before they are able to take their next trip.
“We all have a shared responsibility to help keep our communities safe and healthy and we’re working with riders, drivers, delivery people and restaurants to make sure we’re doing our part,” said Matthew Price, Uber Canada’s general manager, in a press release.
The app stores the selfies for 96 hours in case any potential disputes arise, after which it permanently deletes them.
“Mask verification is just another example of how Uber is creating new features that make it easy for users to respect each other’s safety so we can help protect one another,” Price stated.
Uber drivers and delivery workers are required to wear masks and are asked to take selfies to verify that their mouth and nose are covered before they can start their trips.
Source: Uber