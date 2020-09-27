BREAKING: Trump’s tax returns show he paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won presidency, $750 in first year in office and paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years
- The president is said to have reported losing more money than he made
Documents show the president paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years, according to a report by .

He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.
Documents show the president paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years, according to a report by .
He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.
