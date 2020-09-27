Travel bubble between New Zealand and NSW likely to go ahead

Mr Morrison suggested the trans-Tasman bubble could successfully operate between regions with no known COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We’re working hard to make sure every safety precaution and measure is in place through our airports, our border protections, screening processes, to make sure people can travel safely between Australia and New Zealand without risk of encountering other air travellers that may be coming in from higher risk countries,” Mr Birmingham said.

New Zealanders would not have to quarantine when arriving in Australia, but travel would only be permitted for residents of the south island, as the north island has a small cluster emerging.

The general criteria for quarantine-free travel is 28 days with no community transmission.

“Ultimately, whether New Zealand opens up to Australia will be a matter for New Zealand, but we are working to make sure we’re ready and hopefully we can see those steps taken this year,” Mr Birmingham said.

Travel bodies hope Australians will be able to visit New Zealand before Christmas.