Tot found wandering alone in streets cried when asked where parents are

A heart-rending video shows the moment a tearful tot is found wandering the streets by himself.

The young lad, believed to be aged about two, is seen holding the hand of a man who noticed he was alone while walking by on Saturday afternoon, September 26.

Wearing a red-hooded jacket, the crying lad stays with the good samaritan until a police officer arrives.

Picking up the boy, the officer can be heard asking him where he lives only for the youngster to cry in response.







(Image: Hull Live)



The Mirror reports the boy has since been reunited with his family in Hull.

He apparently managed to slip out of their house nearby and was found by the passer-by soon after.

The Missing Kids charity gives essential tips for anyone who comes across a lost child.

Advice includes contacting the relevant authorities while staying with the child close to where they were found.

The charity adds: “Reassure them that it’s all going to be okay and help is on the way.”