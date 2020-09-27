This week in pictures: Whales stranding, Greece hit by storm, Navalny leaves hospital

Matilda Coleman
This week saw the biggest recorded stranding of whales in the world. Five hundred pilot whales were marooned off the coast of Australia.

Meanwhile, Greece was assessing the damage after being hit by a hurricane-strength storm. It causing flooding, landslides and power cuts on the islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Ithaca and parts of the mainland.

In Germany, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was discharged from a hospital in Berlin after being treated for Novichok poisoning.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A health centre in Mouzaki, central Greece, stands heavily damaged after floods caused by a hurricane. September 20, 2020Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP
Christophe Ena/AP Photo
Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, during the last stage of the Tour de FranceChristophe Ena/AP Photo
AFP
A woman wearing a gown in the colours of the historic flag of Belarus flashes the victory sign during a demonstration called by the opposition movement in Minsk, BelarusAFP
AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya in Berlin’s Charite hospital. The picture was posted on September 21, 2020 on Navalny’s Instagram accountAFP
Emilio Morenatti/ AP Photo
People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain. September 21, 2020Emilio Morenatti/ AP Photo
Alex Brandon/AP Photo
A child in a supergirl costume pays respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg near the US Supreme Court building. September. 23, 2020. Washington DC, USAAlex Brandon/AP Photo
Alfredo Estrella/AFP
Aerial view showing the tents set up by members of the National Front to protest against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City. September , 2020Alfredo Estrella/AFP
Frederic J. Brown Frederic/AFP
A helicopter makes a water drop over smouldering fires in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles, California, USA. September 23, 2020Frederic J. Brown Frederic/AFP
Nicolas Tucat/AFP
A man holds a sign that reads ‘Masks will fall, the ministers will too’ during a demonstration by bar and restaurant owners in Marseille. September 25, 2020Nicolas Tucat/AFP
Christophe Archambault/AFP
French primary school teacher and tattoo enthusiast Sylvain Helaine, known as Freaky Hoody, poses during a photo session in Palaiseau, a south of Paris suburb. September 22Christophe Archambault/AFP
Fernando Vergara/AP Photo
A demonstrator sits in front of a line of police in riot gear during a protest against the government in Bogota, Colombia. September 21, 2020Fernando Vergara/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Elena Toribio cooks lentils amid the new coronavirus pandemic at a soup kitchen of the Nueva Esperanza neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. September 21, 2020Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Oded Balilty/AP Photo
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as part of the Kaparot ritual during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. IsraelOded Balilty/AP Photo
Antonio Calanni/AP
The Vien 2021 women’s spring-summer ready-to-wear collection show during the Milan’s fashion week in Milan, Italy. September , 2020Antonio Calanni/AP
Ed Jones/AFP
People pose for photos among a field of cosmos flowers in a car park before high-rise apartment buildings in Goyang, west of Seoul. September 22, 2020Ed Jones/AFP

