This week in pictures: Whales stranding, Greece hit by storm, Navalny leaves hospital

This week saw the biggest recorded stranding of whales in the world. Five hundred pilot whales were marooned off the coast of Australia.

Meanwhile, Greece was assessing the damage after being hit by a hurricane-strength storm. It causing flooding, landslides and power cuts on the islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Ithaca and parts of the mainland.

In Germany, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was discharged from a hospital in Berlin after being treated for Novichok poisoning.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A health centre in Mouzaki, central Greece, stands heavily damaged after floods caused by a hurricane. September 20, 2020 Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, during the last stage of the Tour de France Christophe Ena/AP Photo

A woman wearing a gown in the colours of the historic flag of Belarus flashes the victory sign during a demonstration called by the opposition movement in Minsk, Belarus AFP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya in Berlin’s Charite hospital. The picture was posted on September 21, 2020 on Navalny’s Instagram account AFP

People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain. September 21, 2020 Emilio Morenatti/ AP Photo

A child in a supergirl costume pays respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg near the US Supreme Court building. September. 23, 2020. Washington DC, USA Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Aerial view showing the tents set up by members of the National Front to protest against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City. September , 2020 Alfredo Estrella/AFP

A helicopter makes a water drop over smouldering fires in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles, California, USA. September 23, 2020 Frederic J. Brown Frederic/AFP

A man holds a sign that reads ‘Masks will fall, the ministers will too’ during a demonstration by bar and restaurant owners in Marseille. September 25, 2020 Nicolas Tucat/AFP

French primary school teacher and tattoo enthusiast Sylvain Helaine, known as Freaky Hoody, poses during a photo session in Palaiseau, a south of Paris suburb. September 22 Christophe Archambault/AFP

A demonstrator sits in front of a line of police in riot gear during a protest against the government in Bogota, Colombia. September 21, 2020 Fernando Vergara/AP Photo

Elena Toribio cooks lentils amid the new coronavirus pandemic at a soup kitchen of the Nueva Esperanza neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. September 21, 2020 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as part of the Kaparot ritual during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Israel Oded Balilty/AP Photo

The Vien 2021 women’s spring-summer ready-to-wear collection show during the Milan’s fashion week in Milan, Italy. September , 2020 Antonio Calanni/AP