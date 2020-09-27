The Witcher season 2: Basil Eidenbenz cast as Eskel after Thue Ersted Rasmussen forced to drop out

Showrunners on The Witcher have recast the role of Eskel with actor Basil Eidenbenz.

Netflix originally announced in February that Thue Ersted Rasmussen had secured the role in the second season of the hit fantasy show starring Henry Cavill.

reports that Swiss actor Eidenbez, whose previous credits include historical drama Victoria and a role in The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, will now take on the role.

The character of Eskel is the fellow Witcher and longtime friend of main character Geralt of Rivia (Cavill).

Other actors joining season two of The Witcher include Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hiviu (as Nivellen), Agnes Bjorn (as Vereena), Peaky Blinders star Paul Bullion (as Lambert), and Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia (as Vesemir, Geralt and Eskel’s mentor).

Production on the second series was halted in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Filming resumed in the UK on 17 August.

Rasmussen revealed on Instagram this week that he had to exit the series, calling it a “heartbreaking” decision and wishing everyone luck on the production of season two.