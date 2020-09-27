The best things I bought in September to make working and living at home easier

My quest for making pandemic life a little less taxing through “Order Confirmed” emails continues.

Courtesy of Apple

AirPods Pro, $249

Bandwagon, I am here for you. In the pre-pandemic world, I liked having wired headphones as a signal that I was unavailable for conversations with random men who thought I might like to chat while at the gym, but since I’m no longer around strangers all that much, it was finally time to try wireless. And the AirPods Pro do not disappoint. I love that I can turn the noise canceling on and off: on for drowning out the window AC unit during Zoom calls and off for hearing traffic during a bike ride. I can’t wait to seamlessly move between devices with the iOS 14 upgrade.

Modway Veer Drafting Chair, $120

After six months of sitting at a chair definitely not meant for 12-hour days, I treated myself to this adjustable office chair. I work at a counter-height table, so taller drafting chairs fit well. It’s nice that I can customize the fit to help my posture as much as possible—without breaking the bank. I’m noticing less pain, especially in my hips.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Moonlight Dream Crop Pajamas, $55

The bloggers don’t lie: These pajamas are potentially the softest thing I’ve ever worn. I’ve already purchased one pair for a holiday gift. And if you want a different look, they also come in long sleeves and shorts. They do run big, so you should consider sizing down.

NTONPOWER Power Strip, $25

This was a basic need for my table-turned-desk, but there’s something about the clean white design that I find so delightful to look at. The circular shape with three USB plugs helps me plug in my many Apple devices—notorious for taking up too much space in power strips—without it overtaking my small work space.

Olehenriksen Invigorating Night Transformation Gel, $38

I’m still on my pandemic skin care kick, but I think this will be the last new product I add for a while. This gel puts AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) to work to make skin smoother and reduce wrinkles—which I definitely need after months of stress and screen time. It glides on so smoothly and gives a little bit of a tingle. I layer it in between retinol and moisturizer.

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close, $26

I originally purchased this as a birthday gift, but then I snagged a copy for myself, and I read it in just a few days. It’s the first time I’ve read a book where every sentence is cowritten, and it didn’t feel awkward at all. I felt so much of this book deeply, and I may have even cribbed a few phrases here and there for a recent maid of honor’s speech.

More must-read lifestyle coverage from :