Steven Stamkos ruled out for remainder of Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning will, once again, try to win the Stanley Cup on Monday night after failing to do so on Saturday. They’ll have to do it without their captain, though.
Head coach Jon Cooper announced Sunday that Steven Stamkos has been ruled out for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final.
Tampa Bay has done just fine without Stamkos thus far, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and New York Islanders to reach the Stanley Cup Final in his absence. In his first game since February, though, Stamkos lit the lamp to help Tampa Bay win Game 3 on Wednesday, signifying that his impact is pretty large.
While Stamkos certainly can help the Lightning in their quest for the Stanley Cup, there’s no reason to rush him back onto the ice if he’s not ready, particularly with a 3-2 series lead.
If the Lighting win the Stanley Cup on Monday night, it’ll be their first since the 2003-04 season.
