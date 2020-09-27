Stars post sweet messages for their little girls on Daughters’ Day

It’s Daughters’ Day todY and social media is flooded with heartwarming messages from proud parents posting beautiful pictures of their daughters. B-town stars took to social media to celebrate the bond they share with their little ones.

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of his stunning daughter, Nysa and wrote, My daughter, Nysa, is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl.”

Ayushmann Khurrana too posted a cute picture of his daughter, Varushka and captioned it, “This was clicked in the Bahamas, at the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan.”

