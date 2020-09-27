Square CEO Jack Dorsey says Bitcoin holds the keys to security By Cointelegraph

Square CEO Jack Dorsey says Bitcoin holds the keys to security
The Oslo Freedom Forum, an event-based entity under the wing of the Human Rights Foundation, or HRF, digitally hosted Square CEO Jack Dorsey for a quick interview on YouTube. During the engagement, the CEO spoke positively of crypto’s largest asset, (BTC).
“The whole spirit of Bitcoin, for instance, is to provide a trusted system in a distrusted environment, which is the internet,” Dorsey told host and HRF president Thor Halvorssen in an interview, published on Sept. 25.
