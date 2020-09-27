South Korea Urges Joint Inquiry Into Official’s Killing at Sea

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea called on Sunday for a joint investigation with North Korea in an effort to resolve key details over the killing of a South Korean official at sea that prompted a rare apology from the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

The South Korean official, whose name has not been released but who worked on a ship monitoring fishing boats near the disputed western sea border between the two Koreas, was shot by North Korean troops on Tuesday after he was found adrift in North Korean waters.

In an apology offered on Friday, Mr. Kim calling the events “unexpected” and “unfortunate.” But the two Koreas have differed ​over major details in their accounts of what happened.

South Korea insisted that the man had been trying to defect, pointing out that he had left his shoes on the boat and entered the water wearing a life jacket. South Korean officials told reporters, without elaborating, that they had “special intelligence” indicating that the man had conveyed his intentions to defect to North Koreans. They ​also ​accused North​ Korean soldiers​ of burning the official’s body at sea.