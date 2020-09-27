Sophie Turner Just Shared Rare Photos From Her Pregnancy

Sophie Turner is finally giving fans a glimpse into what her pregnancy was like.
If you’ll recall, Sophie and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, back in July.
Throughout her pregnancy, Sophie remained relatively mum about her experience. In fact, she and Joe never actually announced they were expecting.
Now it appears the 24-year-old is ready to share some never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy, and y’all, I’m misty-eyed.
In one photo, Sophie posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, full bump on display with the caption, “🤰 💕 ☀️.”
In another pregnancy throwback, Sophie posed with her dog:
The sweetest photo of all was this pic of a hand — I’m gonna assume it’s Joe’s — resting on her baby bump:
I wasn’t the only one in my feelings seeing the pics either.
Honestly, we’re all just so happy for the both of them.
These pics should hold fans over until we get our first glimpse at Willa, princess in the North!!!
Congrats again to Sophie and Joe!!!
