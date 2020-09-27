Sony’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV has matched its lowest price on Amazon at $570

The Sony X750H 55-inch 4K smart TV has dropped to $569.99 on Amazon. You get an extra 28 cents off when you clip the on-page coupon, which is what gets it down to that price. The TV normally sells for around $600 and has been selling at that price for a while now. The last time it dropped to around today’s deal was back in early August, and it has never gone lower than this.

We shared a deal a couple days ago on the 75-inch version of this TV because it had dropped to below $1,000 for the first time ever. That TV has since jumped up in price by about $200, but that’s still not a bad deal either since it normally jumps in price by about $500.

Solid Discount Sony X750H 55-inch 4K smart TV

The X750H includes the 4K Processor X1 for upscaling content. It has a VA panel which works great in dark rooms and a display that has advanced color and gradation. Android TV and Google Assistant are built in for smart functions. Also supports HDR. $569.99 $600.00 $30 off

Sony’s 4K TV does more than let you watch your favorite content in 4K resolutions. It can even upscale non-4K content to bump everything up to 4K using its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality Pro technology along with a unique 4K database. Everything is 4K and you’ll love it!

You’ll see all your content the way it was meant to be seen thanks to the triluminos display with advanced color and gradation. Plus, the TV uses a VA panel. While that means the viewing angles might not be perfect for a wide room, the colors will work exceptionally well even in a bright room.

Use the smart Android TV platform to access all your favorite content and easily search for ones you don’t know off the top of your head. Android TV has easy access to all the best apps, including the popular ones like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and others. There is even a built-in Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV and the rest of your smart home. Manage all your tasks and get answers without getting up from the couch.

In addition to 4K, the TV also supports HDR through HDR 10 and HLG. HDR helps bring dazzling details and contrast to everything with a wide range of brightness. HDR + 4K looks amazing and you’ll love it on this TV. You also get MotionFlow XR240, which essentially gives you a 240 refresh rate and helps reduce motion blur.