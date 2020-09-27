Slim Jxmmi’s Mom Defends Him Over Claims He Beat Up His Pregnant Ex

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

It’s been reported that the one-half of Rae Sremmurd punched Kee in the mouth during an argument, knocking her front tooth out and breaking the bones in her gums.

Slim Jxmmi has been hit with domestic violence allegations. The Rae Sremmurd member has been accused of physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Kee, who is currently pregnant with their child. The Shade Room was the one that broke the news.

A source close to the situation alleged to the gossip site that Jxmmi and Kee were involved in an argument that soon turned physical when he punched her in the mouth and knocked her front tooth out in addition to breaking the bones in her gums.

While the brother of Swae Lee later gave her money to get veneers to replace her tooth, it was allegedly not the first time he got abusive with her during their relationship. The informant claimed that Jxmmi had been using Kee as his “punching bag” for some time, largely due to his father passing away earlier this year. Despite the treatment she received, Kee did not file a police report because Jxmmi allegedly threatened to call CPS once their baby is born.

<br />

Kee’s friend Myla Rose confirmed this allegation as she stated that she accompanied Kee from “ER to ER and they wouldn’t let me stay w her cause of COVID, so we found an emergency dentist.” However, Jxmmi has since denied ever beating up Kee. “This is a lie and you’ll be hearing from my lawyer,” he said in response to the report.

<br />

His mother has also since come to his defense. “I don’t know who needs to hear this… Men have a right to defend themselves from abusive toxic women,” so she said on her page, before adding, “Some of you have life twisted with no ambition. Trying to take what someone has worked so hard for by trying to get pregnant, lying and stealing is not a career path.”

<br />

Defending Kee, another of her friends hit back at Jxmmi’s mom by stressing that Kee never stole from anyone. The friend then alleged that Kee apparently spent a lot of money for the rapper on Valentine’s Day, but the latter didn’t get her anything. In addition to that, he once borrowed $2,000 from her and never gave it back.