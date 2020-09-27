Shane Young knocked out by Ludovit Klein kick on debut

Fight Island had an action-packed card for UFC 253, but before New Zealand-Nigerian Israel Adesanya took to the Octagon, one of his countryman was on the end of a brutal knockout.

Slovakian Ludovit Klein was a late addition to UFC 253 after Nate Landwehr was forced out of his featherwieght bout against Kiwi, Shane Young.

Ludovit Klein of Slovakia kicks Shane Young of New Zealand (Getty)

Despite not much preparation before his UFC debut, Klein produced one of the highlights of the night when he knocked out Young with a brutal head-kick just 76 seconds into the fight.

He landed a perfect kick and a right uppercut and hook on the chin of Young, seemingly knocking him out.

Ludovit Klein of Slovakia celebrates after defeating Shane Young (Getty)

“This guy is serious,” commentator Paul Felder said.

“Ludovit Klein, I’m saying it right now: he’s going to be a contender possibly at 145-pounds.

“I’m telling you right now, keep an eye out for this kid. That head kick is coming… he is for real.”

Because Klein missed weight by four pounds, he cedes a portion of his prizemoney to Young, but his UFC win still stands.