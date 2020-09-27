Shane Warne reveals Dean Jones’ brutal sledge early in Test career

Shane Warne has recalled some hilarious jibes from Dean Jones early on in his Test career after the tragic passing of the Australian cricket icon this week.

Tributes have continued to come through after Jones died of a heart attack while he was in Dubai as a commentator for the Indian Premier League.

Warne touched on the lighter side of his relationship with Jones over the years, a player he revered coming into the Australian set-up as a Victorian in the early 90s.

“It makes you laugh when you think back to so many things Deano said, so many wonderful times too,” Warne wrote in the Herald Sun.

Shane Warne and Dean Jones ,pictured here together in 2006, shared a great relationship (Getty)

“In that first Test I was getting smacked around the park, Ravi Shastri skies one to deep cover and Deano takes the catch.

“He comes into the huddle and says, ‘Well done champ’. He used to call everyone champ. He said, ‘You’ve got your first one, they can’t take that away from you’.

“Then we went to Sri Lanka in 1992, and I was getting smacked all over the park again, and I got my second Test wicket.

“He came in the huddle and said, ‘Well done champ, you now average 435 runs per wicket, well done’. Thanks for that, Deano.”