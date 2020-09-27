Shane Crawford warns ‘unreliable’ West Coast Eagles of taking underdog Collingwood Magpies lightly in elimination final

They may have been written off by the likes of Kane Cornes, but Hawthorn great Shane Crawford has warned rivals to underestimate Collingwood at their own peril.

Limping into the finals in eighth spot on the ladder, Nathan Buckley’s men face the unenviable task of travelling to Perth to take on the West Coast Eagles in a sudden-death elimination final.

Despite coming into the year as one of the premiership favourites, the Magpies have been battered by injuries and off-field issues involving their best players all season, culminating in a mediocre home and away season.

Star defender Jeremy Howe will miss the entire campaign due to his ongoing recovery from a knee injury, while vice-captain Steele Sidebottom is also out after travelling to Melbourne to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.

The Magpies face an uphill battle against the West Coast Eagles in Perth to start their finals campaign (AAP)

However, despite all the factors working against the 2018 Grand Finalists, Crawford believes the Magpies still have enough class to cause a major boilover.

“Collingwood can win the premiership because they’ve got class players all over the field,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“When you look at (Scott) Pendlebury, (Darcy) Moore, (Taylor) Adams and (Brayden) Maynard, they were all in the All-Australian squad.

“Then you’ve got (Jordan) De Goey, who would have been (in the squad) if he played all year, (Adam) Treloar would have been if they played all year and (Brodie) Grundy, who is starting to find a bit of form.

“They’re a very good team and I think everyone is underestimating what they’ve been able to do.

The absence of vice-captain Steele Sidebottom is a major factor working against Collingwood (Getty)

“If they had Howe and Sidebottom heading into the finals series everyone would be saying they’re premiership contenders.

“Don’t write off the Pies, they’re going to make it very difficult for the West Coat Eagles. I think they’re half a show.”

Collingwood has struggled to score all season, but Crawford said the presence of star man Jordan De Goey up forward should go a long way to eradicating their offensive issues.

“One man: De Goey. He’ll carry them,” he said.

“He’ll chuck them on his shoulders. We know he’s a freak with what he can do. He only needs six or seven touches and he can give you four or five goals so he’s going to be the difference. I think he can lift and he can turn it on.”

Crawford also pointed to the Eagles’ tendency to turn their game on when required as a potential downfall which the Magpies could take advantage of.

Crawford said the Eagles’ tendency to play in patches could come back to bite them against the Magpies (AAP)

“The Eagles are a bit unreliable,” he said.

“They’re a different side at home, but they haven’t been a four-quarter side all year.

“There have been a few games here and there but they’re playing in patches. Whereas Collingwood, they can start really well, stay in games, they set up really well and they’re well-coached.

“Yes, they’re lacking some key players, when you look at Sidebottom not being a part of the team, but you just can’t write off the Pies.

“I’m tipping West Coast to win, but I would not be surprised if the Pies go over there and cause an upset because everyone is doubting them.

“Everyone is saying they’re hard done by, but I can assure you behind closed doors they will be setting themselves to really go for it. It’s us against the world and I reckon they can turn it on.”