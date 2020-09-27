“Shah Rukh loves cooking,” Gauri Khan talks about staying with family during the lockdown

One thing the lockdown managed to do for the actors was to give them enough time to spend with their families. Caught up in the hectic life with constant shoots, promotions, etc, actors do not get time to sit back and relax. With the mandatory lockdown in place, stars finally spent some quality time with their families and the same goes for the very busy superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with a news portal, Gauri Khan revealed that the family is finally together after a long time without distractions. Though Suhana and AbRam have online classes to attend, the kids are enjoying their time with the family during home-quarantine. She said, “Suhana has her online school which keeps her very, very busy. Thankfully. Aryan is just through with his college, so he needs a break. And that is exactly what he is doing. Relaxing, watching movies, playing games. AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together.”

Gauri also spoke of how it was difficult initially because there was fear of ordering food and so SRK donned the chef’s hat and served the family with some scrumptious homemade food, “During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating.”