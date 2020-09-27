‘Scream 5’ Continues Production Despite Crew Members Testing Positive for Covid-19

Dimension Films

The filming of the upcoming fifth ‘Scream’ movie is still going ahead in Wilmington, North Carolina although several crew members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Production on the latest instalment of the “Scream” horror franchise is still going ahead despite several crew members testing positive for Covid-19.

According to , “Scream 5“, which has begun production in Wilmington, North Carolina, has seen three of its crew members recently test positive for coronavirus – but filming is still going ahead as planned.

Production will resume on Monday (28Sep20) after the normal weekend break, as the infected set workers were not part of the primary “pod” that includes the principal cast and crew.

The affected employees will undergo a quarantine period and further testing and rigorous contact tracing will also be carried out.

The latest “Scream” film, which is being touted as a reboot, was recently pushed from a release date next year to 14 January, 2022. Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott, along with co-stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, along with their Radio Silence producing partner Chad Villella, said of Neve’s much-fabled return, “We’re pinching ourselves!”

“It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true.”

Another original star Marley Shelton is also returning to the upcoming movie. Meanwhile, “13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega are among the new additions to the cast members.