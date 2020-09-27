Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are expecting their first child



Jon Snow and Ygritte’s love story from Game of Thrones is definitely a fan favourite. Taking their on-screen romance to real life, Rose Leslie and Kit Harrinton started dating in 2012 and confirmed their off-screen relationship in 2016. Engaged in 2017, the couple said their vows in a royal Scotland wedding in 2018.



As dreamy as their love story sounds, the couple is not prepping for an even better phase of their lives. Rose and Kit are expecting their first baby and the news made it to the internet with Rose’s cover shoot for a UK based magazine, Make.





The editor of the magazine posted the picture and wrote, “So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”





Our love and blessings to the parents-to-be!