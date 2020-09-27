Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager

Roenicke coached the Red Sox to a 23-36 record, and they will play their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. The club likely will finish last in the AL East, and it owns one of the worst records in Major League Baseball.

Roenicke’s squad wasn’t necessarily given much help by Red Sox management this season. Mookie Betts’ departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers proved to be costly, but the pitching staff is what really hindered the team this season.

Without Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox were forced to use a rotation that consisted of Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez and many of their relievers.

The inevitable speculation with the Red Sox is that they’ll bring back Cora to manage next season given the connections he has with the club, but nothing is certain.