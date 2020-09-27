Rihanna Drags Kentucky Attorney General for Justifying Breonna Taylor’s Killing

WENN

The Fenty beauty mogul calls out Attorney General Daniel Cameron for letting the detective who gunned down Breonna Taylor walk way scot free without a trial.

Rihanna is the latest star to slam Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to charge the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

Despite calls for justice for Taylor – a key figure in the Black Lives Matter movement – who was shot and killed by police officers during a botched raid on her apartment in Louisville in March (20), Cameron this week (ends27Sep20) claimed two of the three officers were justified in their actions while charging another with “wanton endangerment.”

The decision sparked outrage, with “Rude Boy” star Rihanna taking to her Instagram account to hit out at the ruling. She shared a picture of a protester who was holding a sign that read, “A cop shot a black woman and was only charged for the shots missed.”

Rihanna then tagged Cameron in her post, saying, “I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull @danieljaycameron.”

The post referenced the news that detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into neighbouring homes.

Rihanna’s post comes after George Clooney, a Kentucky native, also hit out at the decision, sharing in a statement, “The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions.”

“Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by three white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death.”

“I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong,” he added. “I’m ashamed of this decision.”