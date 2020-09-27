Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia claimed to have destroyed two helicopters, three drones and three tanks, saying this was in response to the attack launched by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan officials said they were mounting a counter offensive and claimed only one helicopter had been shot down with no loss of life. Azerbaijan claimed to have destroyed 12 Armenian air defense systems.

The conflict originally broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union when Nagorno-Karabakh, a region in Azerbaijan with a majority Armenian population, broke away and declared independence, triggering a war that killed at least 20,000 and saw a million people flee their homes.

A cease-fire was declared in 1994 but the region remains volatile with regular conflicts along the border. Decades of peace talks mediated by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have failed to resolve the conflict.