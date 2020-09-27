Red flags ignored By Cointelegraph

Not your keys, not KuCoin’s: Red flags ignored
Back in April of 2020, Cointelegraph took a close look at the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange. Investigating the apparent lock of the primary domain name, which was a result of a legal case under the jurisdiction of the High Court of Singapore, we concluded that:
Now $150 million is missing from KuCoin in what has been described by the exchange as a “security incident”, and while the directors of the exchange refused to answer our questions five months ago (and implied that our accurately-sourced reporting was untrue), perhaps their customers will hold them to account this time.
Lack of clarity
Missing funds, knowledge gaps
Insurance fund
