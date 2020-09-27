Rapper Uncle Luke Calls Wife’s Divorce Filing ‘Hurtful’

Instagram

The 2 Live Crew member feels blindsided by wife Kristin and tries to ‘make peace with her decision’ as she files for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

2 Live Crew rapper Uncle Luke has been blindsided after his wife of 12 years filed for divorce.

According to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, Luke, 59, said in a statement that Kristin Thompson filed for divorce on 17 July (20), admitting, “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise.”

“I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he continued. “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.”

Luke, full name Luther Campbell, added, “Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me. I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation.”

Luke, who also starred on Vh1’s Luke’s Parental Advisory, said that most of their family members know about the split, but “now I am at the point where I feel an announcement is necessary to my friends.”

“Please understand this is not a nasty split, so I would ask all who are aware, not to speak on our personal lives and respect our privacy by staying positive for our son’s sake,” he concluded.

The couple had been married since 2008 and share one son.

Their family life was previously chronicled in a reality show called “Luke’s Parental Advisory” on VH1. It showed him juggle life as a husband, father, musician, and porn mogul.