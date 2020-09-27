Rakul Preet Singh seeks restraining order on media reports linking her to the drug probe

Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to interrogate her in the drug probe that started with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. The actress, along with Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor was called in for questioning to get information about the drug procurement and usage in the industry.

In the wake of the investigation, the media started to report about the summon a day before Rakul had even received the order. Her lawyer revealed, “The petitioner had received no such summons from the NCB at either of her Hyderabad or Mumbai addresses and accordingly she remained in Hyderabad. The petitioner’s father decided to take the morning flight on 24.9.2020 to Mumbai from Hyderabad to ascertain the truth of such reports. However, from the evening of 23.9.2020 itself, the media started running fake news to the effect that the petitioner, who was in Hyderabad, had supposedly reached Mumbai on the evening of 23.9.2020 for the NCB investigation.”

Rakul received the official summons on September 24 at 11:20 am, which was dated for the day before. She was to appear in front of the NCB on September 24 and learnt about it through an email sent on the same day.

Following the events that have unfolded and the media coverage, Rakul sought a restraining order on the reports that are being published by several media houses. She approached the Delhi High Court to issue a restraining order to the Centre, Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association on the reports being published about her linking her to Rhea Chakraborty and the drug probe.

A hearing on the same plea is due next week.