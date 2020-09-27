Rae Sremmurd Rapper Slim Jxmmi ‘Knocked Out’ GF’s TEETH!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi is being accused of domestic violence against his Instagram model GF, has learned. According to multiple online reports, Slim JXmmi and his now ex-girlfriend, who is pregnant with his child, have broken up. And word on the street is that the rapper allegedly punched her in the mouth, knocking out her front tooth.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR