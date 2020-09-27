Projects react differently to $200M KuCoin hack By Cointelegraph

Speaking to Cointelegraph, KuCoin Global CEO Johnny Lyu said at least $129 million of the tokens affected in the breach and the (BTC), Ether (ETH), and ERC20 hot wallets impacted were “safe” or in a position to be recovered. Though reports initially stated hackers got away with $150 million in tokens, new estimates put the total closer to $200 million.

Following news of a security breach resulting in the loss of more than $200 million worth of tokens on KuCoin, many projects quickly reacted to prevent users’ holdings from being moved off to other exchanges.

