People Urge Donald Trump to Be Arrested for Only Paying $750 in Federal Income Taxes

In addition to only paying $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, it’s reported that POTUS paid no tax income at all in the 10 of the previous 15 years.

People on social media are fuming. This is all because a new report that suggested Donald Trump paid no income taxes at all in more than five years in addition to only paying $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Now, a massive number of people are demanding that the president be arrested.

New York Times was the one that obtained POTUS’ tax information extending over more than two decades, claiming that Trump only paid $750 in the year he won the election. Later, in his first year in the White House, he paid another $750 in federal income taxes. He additionally paid no tax income at all in the 10 of the previous 15 years, largely due to his companies reporting losses.

Furthermore, it’s reported that Trump went to great lengths to reduce his tax bill through highly questionable measures, including a $72.9 million tax refund that is subject to an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Following the news, hashtags such as “Lock Him Up” and “Trump Is Broke” started trending on Twitter with many urging police to arrest Trump for tax avoidance. “The disgusting fat f**k @realDonaldTrump did not pay taxes for 10 out of 15 years and paid $750 on 2 separate years. Yup, you read it right, that’s $750 bucks. And this POS conman grifter is picking the next SCOTUS judge,” one criticized Trump.

Someone asked, “How do you feel about our President being the 1st US President to go to jail?” to which another answered, “I will happily be there to watch his sorry, fat, traitorous a** thrown in jail.” One other said, “There once was a fake president Who in crises was just hesitant. In his last final joke It turns out he was broke And prison will be his last residence.”

Trump himself has shut down the report during a recent press conference, calling it “totally fake news.” He added, “Actually I paid, but you’ll see then as soon as my tax returns are done.”