Pastebin adds two new features, Burn After Read and Password Protected Pastes, that experts say will make it easier to disguise malware operations (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Pastebin adds two new features, Burn After Read and Password Protected Pastes, that experts say will make it easier to disguise malware operations  —  The two new features will make it easier to disguise malware operations.  —  Pastebin, the most popular website where users can share small snippets …

