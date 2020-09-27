Packers vs. Saints live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

Who’s ready to watch a couple of old dudes sling that pigskin?

The Week 3 edition of “Sunday Night Football” will pit 36-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (2-0) against 41-year-old signal-caller Drew Brees and the Saints (1-1) in New Orleans.

Rodgers and Co. have looked sharp so far, posting 43 points against the Vikings in Week 1 and 42 points against the Lions in Week 2. The Saints, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after falling to the Raiders 34-24 in Week 2.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Packers vs. Saints on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 3 game.

Packers vs. Saints score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Packers0
Saints0

Packers vs. Saints start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 10 (Thu.)Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
 Sept. 13Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys 
Week 2Sept. 20Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Week 3Sept. 27New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4Oct. 4San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5Oct. 11Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6Oct. 18San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7Oct. 25Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8Nov. 1Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9Nov. 8Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10Nov. 15New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 11Nov. 22Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12Nov. 29Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13Dec. 6Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14Dec. 13Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15Dec. 20Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16Dec. 27Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 17Jan. 3TBD

