Packers vs. Saints live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

Who’s ready to watch a couple of old dudes sling that pigskin?
The Week 3 edition of “Sunday Night Football” will pit 36-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (2-0) against 41-year-old signal-caller Drew Brees and the Saints (1-1) in New Orleans.
Rodgers and Co. have looked sharp so far, posting 43 points against the Vikings in Week 1 and 42 points against the Lions in Week 2. The Saints, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after falling to the Raiders 34-24 in Week 2.
Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Packers vs. Saints on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 3 game.
Packers vs. Saints score
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Packers
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0
|Saints
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0
Packers vs. Saints live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’
(Updates will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET)
Packers vs. Saints start time
All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.
‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020
|Week 1
|Sept. 10 (Thu.)
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
|Sept. 13
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Week 2
|Sept. 20
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
|Week 3
|Sept. 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
|Week 4
|Oct. 4
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 5
|Oct. 11
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 6
|Oct. 18
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 7
|Oct. 25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 8
|Nov. 1
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Week 9
|Nov. 8
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
|Week 10
|Nov. 15
|New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 11
|Nov. 22
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 12
|Nov. 29
|Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
|Week 13
|Dec. 6
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
|Week 14
|Dec. 13
|Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 15
|Dec. 20
|Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Week 16
|Dec. 27
|Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
|Week 17
|Jan. 3
|TBD