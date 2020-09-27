One Tree Hill Brooke And Lucas Trivia Quiz

EntertainmentOne Tree Hill Brooke And Lucas Trivia QuizBy Bradley Lamb - September 27, 202007ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Where do Lucas and Brooke go on their first date? Correct! Wrong! A bar Via The WB How many letters did Brooke write to Lucas but never send? Which of these is NOT a nickname Lucas has for Brooke? Correct! Wrong! B. Davis Finish this iconic quote: “I am holding on for dear life, but ______.” Correct! Wrong! “I need you to need me back.” Via The WB What song do they dance to at Nathan and Haley’s wedding? Correct! Wrong! “Boston” by Augustana Via The WB What does Deb catch them buying at the store in Season 1? Correct! Wrong! Whipped cream and condoms Via The WB When Brooke moves into Lucas’ old room, what color does he paint the door? Finish this quote: “If you need to hear why I love you, _____.” Correct! Wrong! “I can go on all night.” Via The WB When they’re pretending to be engaged in Season 5, how many kids does Lucas say they’re going to have? Correct! Wrong! Two boys and a girl Via The WB How does Lucas surprise Brooke on the first day of senior year? Correct! Wrong! He decorates her locker Via The WB Finish this quote about Brooke from Lucas’ book: “Brooke Davis is gonna change the world someday __________.” Correct! Wrong! “and I’m not sure she even knows it.” Via The WB What does Lucas write in a letter to Brooke that he also wrote in a letter to Peyton? Correct! Wrong! “You’re mine forever.” Via The WB What book does Lucas give Brooke to read before their first date? Correct! Wrong! The Winter of Our Discontent Via The WB What tattoo does Lucas get after spending a night at the bar with Brooke? Correct! Wrong! A symbol for “fun” Via The WB In Season 3, Brooke thinks Lucas is at the airport to pick her up, but who is he actually meeting? Correct! Wrong! Karen Via The WB What is one of the reasons Brooke breaks up with Lucas in the beginning of Season 4? Correct! Wrong! She eventually stopped missing Lucas Via The WB Who tells Brooke that Lucas was involved in a car accident? Correct! Wrong! Peyton Via The WB What does Lucas tell Brooke at the end of summer beach party? Correct! Wrong! “I’m the guy for you, Brooke Davis.” Via The WB Who does Lucas dress up as in order to impress Brooke at the masquerade party at Tric? Correct! Wrong! Tommy Lee from Motley Crue Via The WB And finally, in Season 4, where do Lucas and Brooke go on one last date before deciding to just be friends? Correct! Wrong! The Ravens’ annual sports banquet Via The WB TV and MoviesGet all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.