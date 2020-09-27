NRL news, The Mole | Kalyn Ponga Queensland State of Origin spot at risk from AJ Brimson

Kalyn Ponga faces the tough task of winning back his Queensland State of Origin fullback spot in the finals.

Ponga was blown off the park by Titans speedster AJ Brimson as the Gold Coast scored a stunning 36-6 win over the Knights – with Queensland coach Kevin Walters watching from the grandstand.

The stats demand that Brimson be selected for his Origin debut after the grand final: he scored two slick tries, ran for 207 metres compared to Ponga’s 97, made two line breaks to Ponga’s nil and eight tackle busts to one.

Of more concern was Ponga’s defence – he missed four tackles that led to tries and made just one successful tackle in the rout.

The Titans finished their season in slashing style, leaving Knights coach Adam O’Brien with a host of headaches coming into the finals.

AJ Brimson beats Kalyn Ponga on his way to a brilliant try in the Titans’ win over the Knights. (Getty)

WORD OF WARNING FOR PURRING PANTHERS

The Panthers go into the finals next weekend on the best winning run since one of the best rugby league teams of all time.

Ivan Cleary’s men have won 15 games straight – the longest undefeated streak coming into the finals since Jack Gibson’s famous Roosters outfit of 1975.

That Eastern Suburbs team contained some of the greatest names in league history: the likes of Arthur Beetson, Ron Coote, Johnny Mayes, Ian Schubert, ‘Bunny’ Reilly, John Brass and John Peard.

But a note of caution for the Panthers: the Roosters received a week’s break after taking out the minor premiership … and promptly lost their first final to St George, ending their long winning run.

The Roosters had the last laugh, though, coming back two weeks later to thump the Dragons 38-0 in the grand final.

Nathan Cleary shapes to pass during Penrith’s win over the Bulldogs. (Getty)

JUST REWARD FOR AN NRL NICE GUY

He’s long been regarded among the best goal-kickers of the modern era, but Adam Reynolds has never topped the NRL point-scoring list.

He looked set to miss out again this season, entering the final round 13 points behind the Roosters’ Kyle Flanagan.

But the Rabbitohs’ amazing 60-8 win over their arch rivals last Friday night saw Reynolds storm home with 20 points to overtake Flanagan, who didn’t trouble the scorers.

For Reynolds, one of the game’s nice guys, finishing in top spot on 191 points was a fitting reward for the many hours of goal-kicking practice before and after training.

Reynolds became the first Rabbitoh to finish top point-scorer since another cheeky halfback, Chrs Sandow, back in 2011.

Adam Reynolds lifts the Ron Coote Cup after South Sydney trounced the Roosters. (Getty)

NO FAIRYTALES IN THIS BRUTAL NRL SEASON

In this challenging year, it’s sadly ironic that a series of fairytale farewells went up in smoke last weekend.

Darius Boyd didn’t get the win he so badly wanted to end his career against the Cowboys, ditto Chris Lawrence for the Tigers against the Eels.

Even worse at the Tigers, Benji Marshall didn’t get to half-time in his final game due to a knee injury, while at the Bulldogs, favourite son Aiden Tolman went down in the warm-up.

Popular referee Gavin Badger, out of favour with the powers that be, ended 18 years of service as a touch judge – and wasn’t happy.

“I’m filthy that I didn’t get to go out on the weekend refereeing but that’s the way it is,” Badger told me, refusing to slam the NRL.

“You don’t always get the fairytale finishes – ours is a tough game, on and off the field.”