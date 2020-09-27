NRL news | Parramatta Eels defence, Ferguson-Blake lack of trust hurting team, Peter Sterling says

A lack of trust between Blake Ferguson and Waqa Blake in defence is undermining Parramatta heading into the NRL finals, club icon Peter Sterling says.

The Eels beat Wests Tigers 28-24 on Saturday night, sealing third spot on the ladder and a finals match-up against Melbourne. but it was far from convincing.

Sterling highlighted a try in which miscommunication between Blake and Ferguson, who have struggled in defence as Parramatta’s right-side centre-wing pairing this season, allowed Wests Tigers to go around the Eels and score through Luke Brooks.

Eels winger Blake Ferguson during his side’s win over Wests Tigers. (Getty)

“The concern was the five tries conceded and the manner in which they did,” Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“For a dive-over from dummy-half from Luciano Leilua … when the ball is being played close to a [try]-line, you’ve got to be down like an Olympic sprinter, to tell the dummy-half that the only way you’re coming through here is to go over the top of us, which is almost impossible to do. You can’t dive in low.

“And the Luke Brooks try just showed again the lack of trust that Ferguson and Waqa Blake [suffer from].

“It’s Chris Lawrence on the outside [at centre]; he is not the threat. The threat is on the outside [Asu Kepaoa, at wing]. Waqa Blake had Chris Lawrence covered completely, yet Blake Ferguson still came off his line and got caught out completely.

“It’s those little things. If you do that against Melbourne, the left side of Munster, Olam, Papenhuyzen and Addo-Carr are going to hurt you bad.”

The Eels will play the Storm at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday. They were knocked out of the finals by Melbourne in week two last year but this time have the double-chance, thanks to their top-four finish.

Sterling said that Parramatta had produced a commendable season but still had to prove they were genuine contenders for the premiership.

“Good and bad out of this game. The big thing, of course, is the fact that they finished third and look, it’s hard to be critical,” Sterling said.

“They’ve lost five games all year and forget the circumstances. They have beaten Melbourne, they have beaten Penrith, they have beaten Canberra and got themselves into a winning position against the Roosters, as well.

“It’s there, it’s just got to come out for four games, possibly, or three games for 80 minutes.”

The Eels have the third-best defensive record in the NRL, conceding 14.4 points per game to trail only Penrith and Melbourne. Yet the right edge has been a weak spot during the season and will no doubt be given a forceful examination by the Storm.