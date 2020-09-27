NRL news, NSW State of Origin team

Cody Walker’s sensational form for South Sydney will win him a State of Origin reprieve, with Blues coach Brad Fittler saying that the Rabbitohs five-eighth will make his 27-man squad.

Walker, 30, led the way for Souths as they inflicted a record 60-8 loss on back-to-back premiers the Roosters on Friday, scoring two tries and notching three try assists.

The brilliant No.6 debuted in last season’s Origin opener but was dropped after a Blues loss. He is at least back in the selection mix, having just trounced likely NSW five-eighth Luke Keary on Friday.

Rabbitohs star Cody Walker scores a try in a record romp against the Roosters. (Getty)

“The good thing was, no one thought Souths were going to win and it was really on the back of his performance that they got the result, I’d say,” Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Without a doubt, Cody will be in the squad and he goes into the semi-finals … but it’s these games now that are going to tell us so much more.

“Rugby league teams rebound all the time but it’s now dealing with winning; it’s sometimes the hardest thing in the game.

“The losing and the pride is easy to stand up to, it’s now about, ‘All right, I went great – now I’ve got o go better. I’ve got to get better and I’ve got to keep improving’.

“I cannot wait for next week, to watch them play Newcastle because also they’ve got some players in and around that system as well, making State of Origin.

“When he plays good, he brings people to the game.”

Walker was criticised by Fittler last year for not taking charge early in games. He scored South Sydney’s opening try on Friday, crossing the line after 13 minutes.

NSW great Peter Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show that Walker was currently in better form than when he was selected for NSW last year. ‘Sterlo’ believes that Walker is a chance to pip Keary to the Blues No.6 jersey, branding his performance against the Roosters “10 out of 10”.

Cody Walker during his Origin debut for NSW. (Getty)

Walker was the oldest debutant playmaker in NSW Origin history when he got the nod last season, meaning a potential return looked uncertain, but he has convinced Fittler that he’s worth another look.

Fittler also revealed that luckless Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs would have been in his NSW squad if not for injury.

Staggs tore an ACL in Thursday night’s loss ot the Cowboys, a sad end to an excellent individual season amid the Broncos’ wooden spoon woes.