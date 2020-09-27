No. 8 Georgia, Florida battle to a 1-1 tie in two OTs

Georgia Athletics

Photo: Georgia Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 8 University of Georgia soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against the Florida Gators at Donald R. Dizney Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This marks the second time in program history the Bulldogs (1-0-1) will return home from Gainesville with a tie.

Senior Mollie Belisle led the Georgia attack with five shots, two on target, but it was sophomore Chloe Chapman who gave the Bulldogs the equalizer. Junior goalkeeper Emory Wegener made seven saves in the 110-minute contest.

“Florida is a very good team,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. “To come here, go a goal down and get one back before the half gives us a lot of confidence. We were able to battle back and I’m really proud of the commitment from our team. A point on the road at Florida is a good result and I’m pleased with the maturity in which we played and fought against a really good team.”

After the Gators’ (0-0-1) opening goal in the 14th minute, Georgia was able to control more of the run of play, making solid attempts at goal.

In the 41st minute, sophomore Chloe Chapman intercepted a Florida pass and turned on the attack for the equalizer. She scored after her shot hit the upright and went into the back of the net.

Georgia kept composure and controlled much of the second half as well, disrupting the Gators’ attack and forcing the game into overtime. Florida nearly took the game with a corner kick in the final minute, but Wegener made an impressive save to seal the draw.

The Bulldogs finished with 15 shots, one more than the Gators, and both teams had four corner kick opportunities.

Up Next

Georgia is back home against Tennessee on Friday, October 2. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.