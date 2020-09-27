NFL Week 3 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 3 makes clear what CBS and Fox consider the best games Sunday’s NFL TV schedule has to offer. That’s especially the case in Fox’s late Sunday afternoon viewing window.

Fox’s No. 1 crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call Cowboys at Seahawks as the network’s game of the week. While Fox has two other late afternoon games Sunday, it will show the Dallas-Seattle game to most of the country. Buccaneers at Broncos will be shown in many markets, too, thanks to the Tom Brady factor.

As for CBS’ early and late games in Week 3, Raiders at Patriots is the game that will be broadcast in most TV markets. Another good chunk of the country will see Texans at Steelers.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 3, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 3

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

Red: 49ers at Giants

Blue: Bears at Falcons

Green: Rams at Bills

Yellow: Washington at Browns

Red: Cowboys at Seahawks

Blue: Buccaneers at Broncos

Green: Lions at Cardinals

Early and late CBS games

Red: Raiders at Patriots

Dark blue: Texans at Steelers

Orange: Titans at Vikings

Light blue: Bengals at Eagles

Green: Jets at Colts (late)

Yellow: Panthers at Chargers (late)

TV schedule for NFL Week 3 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Packers at Saints, and the Monday night game on ESPN to close Week 3 is Chiefs at Ravens.

CBS coverage

Raiders at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Texans at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Titans at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Bengals at Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Jets at Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)

Panthers at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

49ers at Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Bears at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Rams at Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Washington at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Cowboys at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Lions at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 3 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order by size)