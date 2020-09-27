NFL Week 3 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 3 makes clear what CBS and Fox consider the best games Sunday’s NFL TV schedule has to offer. That’s especially the case in Fox’s late Sunday afternoon viewing window.

Fox’s No. 1 crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call Cowboys at Seahawks as the network’s game of the week. While Fox has two other late afternoon games Sunday, it will show the Dallas-Seattle game to most of the country. Buccaneers at Broncos will be shown in many markets, too, thanks to the Tom Brady factor.

As for CBS’ early and late games in Week 3, Raiders at Patriots is the game that will be broadcast in most TV markets. Another good chunk of the country will see Texans at Steelers.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 3, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 3

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

(506sports)

Red: 49ers at Giants

Blue: Bears at Falcons

Green: Rams at Bills

Yellow: Washington at Browns

(506sports)

Red: Cowboys at Seahawks

Blue: Buccaneers at Broncos

Green: Lions at Cardinals

  • Early and late CBS games

(506sports)

Red: Raiders at Patriots

Dark blue: Texans at Steelers

Orange: Titans at Vikings

Light blue: Bengals at Eagles

Green: Jets at Colts (late)

Yellow: Panthers at Chargers (late)

TV schedule for NFL Week 3 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Packers at Saints, and the Monday night game on ESPN to close Week 3 is Chiefs at Ravens.

CBS coverage

  • Raiders at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
  • Texans at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Titans at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
  • Bengals at Eagles (1 p.m. ET)
  • Jets at Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Panthers at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

  • 49ers at Giants (1 p.m. ET)
  • Bears at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
  • Rams at Bills (1 p.m. ET)
  • Washington at Browns (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cowboys at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Buccaneers at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Lions at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 3 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order by size)

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New York49ers at GiantsJets at ColtsCowboys at Seahawks
Los AngelesRams at BillsPanthers at ChargersCowboys at Seahawks
ChicagoBears at FalconsJets at ColtsCowboys at Seahawks
PhiladelphiaBengals at EaglesWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
Dallas-Ft. WorthTexans at SteelersWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
San Francisco/Bay areaRaiders at Patriots49ers at GiantsCowboys at Seahawks
Washington D.C.Washington at BrownsPanthers at ChargersCowboys at Seahawks
HoustonTexans at SteelersWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
BostonRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsBuccaneers at Broncos
AtlantaBears at FalconsPanthers at ChargersBuccaneers at Broncos
PhoenixRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsLions at Cardinals
Tampa/St. PetersburgRaiders at PatriotsBears at FalconsBuccaneers at Broncos
SeattleRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsCowboys at Seahawks
DetroitTitans at VikingsBears at FalconsLions at Cardinals
Minneapolis-St. PaulTitans at VikingsBears at FalconsCowboys at Seahawks
MiamiRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsBuccaneers at Broncos
DenverRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsBuccaneers at Broncos
OrlandoRaiders at PatriotsBears at FalconsBuccaneers at Broncos
ClevelandWashington at BrownsJets at ColtsCowboys at Seahawks
SacramentoRaiders at Patriots49ers at GiantsCowboys at Seahawks
CharlotteBears at FalconsPanthers at ChargersCowboys at Seahawks
PortlandRaiders at Patriots49ers at GiantsCowboys at Seahawks
St. LouisRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsCowboys at Seahawks
PittsburghTexans at SteelersWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
IndianapolisBears at FalconsJets at ColtsCowboys at Seahawks
BaltimoreTexans at SteelersWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
Raleigh-DurhamWashington at BrownsPanthers at ChargersCowboys at Seahawks
NashvilleTitans at VikingsBears at FalconsCowboys at Seahawks
San DiegoRams at BillsPanthers at ChargersCowboys at Seahawks
Salt Lake CityRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsBuccaneers at Broncos
San AntonioTexans at SteelersWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
Kansas CityRaiders at PatriotsBears at FalconsBuccaneers at Broncos
ColumbusBengals at EaglesWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
MilwaukeeTitans at VikingsBears at FalconsCowboys at Seahawks
CincinnatiBengals at EaglesWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
Las VegasRaiders at PatriotsRams at BillsBuccaneers at Broncos
JacksonvilleTexans at SteelersBears at FalconsBuccaneers at Broncos
Oklahoma CityTexans at SteelersWashington at BrownsCowboys at Seahawks
New OrleansRaiders at PatriotsBears at FalconsCowboys at Seahawks
MemphisTitans at VikingsBears at FalconsCowboys at Seahawks
BuffaloRams at BillsJets at ColtsCowboys at Seahawks

