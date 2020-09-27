NFL investigating Raiders for unauthorized locker room access?

The Las Vegas Raiders are on top of the world — a brand-new stadium and a 2-0 record will do that to you. However, it appears they’ve found themselves in a bit of trouble.

The Raiders are under NFL investigation for allowing an unauthorized team employee to enter their locker room following Monday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The league is trying to determine if discipline is necessary for the unauthorized employee who sneaked past security checkpoints and into the team’s locker room.

Under the NFL’s new protocols, only 40 employees per team are allowed to be in the locker room. Only the following employees are allowed in the locker room: coaching staff, training department, equipment staffers, the general manager, one team security member and one employee from the public relations or communications department.

If the Raiders receive another fine as a result of the incident, it’ll be their third of the season. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing a face mask on the sidelines during Monday’s game. Subsequently, the team was fined $250,000 for Gruden’s actions.