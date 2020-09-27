New Zealand Warriors thrash Manly Sea Eagles in Adam Blair farewell, Adam Keighran, Daly Cherry-Evans

The New Zealand Warriors gave retiring veteran Adam Blair the perfect send-off in the final round of the 2020 NRL season, thrashing an error-prone Manly Sea Eagles 40-28 at Central Coast Stadium.

In a kind gesture, Blair was given a guard of honour from Manly and New Zealand as the team ran on to start the match, in what was his 331st and last NRL game after a stellar career.

Manly began the game in blistering form with two quick-fire tries to Corey Waddell and Reuben Garrick, with the latter scoring off a long cut-out pass from Daly Cherry-Evans. That was after a crisp seven-from-seven completion rate.

However some sloppy mistakes crept in with Manly and that gave the Warriors momentum that they didn’t lose for the rest of the game, scoring five-straight tries in the first half.

Cherry-Evans collided with teammate Tevita Funa trying to catch a ball in goal, which gifted Warriors’ Kodi Nikorima an easy try.

NRL Highlights: Warriors v Sea Eagles – Round 20

Then immediately off the kick-off Manly were called offside in front of the Cherry-Evans, which gave New Zealand great field position for Eliesa Katoa to go in again for the Warriors.

Tries to Adam Keighran, Patrick Herbert and a second to Katoa followed, with Manly’s Abbas Miski scoring a sensational try in the final minute of the first 40 for his first in the NRL.

The Sea Eagles were flat-footed on their own 35-metre line when Cherry-Evans put in an incredible cross-field grubber kick through the Warriors defence. It was cleanly collected by Miski in stride on the left wing, before he beat a few defenders and toppled over the try-line.

DCE’s perfect pass for Garrick

To start the second half Miski was in again for his double, but there was no slowing down the Warriors.

With the exit of Blair as the most-capped NRL player from New Zealand, the Warriors welcomed the performance of the next generation of stars within the team.

Central Coast local Keighran scored a superb hat-trick on Sunday, and displayed some skills that impressed league legend Steve Roach.

“Gee he’s a find isn’t he?!,” Roach said after the young Warrior’s third try.

Keighran scores his hat-trick

“Goes through with speed and a little bit of footwork too.

“Some good footwork at the line. He’s got great balance. I think we’re going to see a lot more of this kid.”

His teammate Herbert had his second try of the game soon after, and Manly duo Taniela Paseka and Brad Parker scored two late consolation tries before full-time, but it was too little too late as the Warriors celebrated a big win.

After the game Blair was honoured by his teammates and also some Manly players with a Haka. There was also a special presentation shown on the big screen from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. It was an emotional but fitting finale for the NRL star.