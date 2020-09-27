New South Wales initial squad revealed by Brad Fittler ahead of 2020 State of Origin

Dragons duo Paul Vaughan and Tariq Sims have been overlooked in Brad Fittler’s initial New South Wales State of Origin squad for the 2020 season.

While Vaughan and Sims, along with teammate Zac Lomax were overlooked, Dragons captain Cameron McInnes is in line to make his Origin debut after being one of five players named to the squad.

With most NSW Blues mainstays set to partake in the finals, coach Brad Fittler revealed his first five players selected on Sunday from the sides that missed the top eight with Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Tyson Frizell and Payne Haas joining McInnes in the squad.

Fittler is expected to complete his 27-man squad over the coming weeks, with sets of players to be named each Sunday when their respective NRL finals campaigns come to an end.

Vaughan (2nd from left) and Sims (far right) were involved in the 2018 triumph for the Blues (Getty)

Rabbitohs star Cody Walker’s selection in the squad has already been confirmed by Fittler after enjoying a stellar season.

“Without a doubt, Cody will be in the squad and he goes into the semi-finals … but it’s these games now that are going to tell us so much more,” he told Nine’s NRL Sunday Footy Show.

“Rugby league teams rebound all the time but it’s now dealing with winning; it’s sometimes the hardest thing in the game.

“The losing and the pride is easy to stand up to, it’s now about, ‘All right, I went great – now I’ve got to go better. I’ve got to get better and I’ve got to keep improving’.

Cody Walker has also been confirmed as a member of the squad by Fittler after his outstanding season (AAP)

“I cannot wait for next week, to watch them play Newcastle because also they’ve got some players in and around that system as well, making State of Origin.

“When he plays good, he brings people to the game.”

This year’s State of Origin series will commence on November 4 at the Adelaide Oval, before Game 2 at ANZ Stadium on November 11 and Game 3 at Suncorp Stadium on November 18.

Since taking over the Blues coaching role from Laurie Daley in 2017, Fittler has enjoyed tremendous success with triumphs in 2018 and 2019, the Blues’ first consecutive series wins since 2004-05.