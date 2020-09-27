New details revealed in NSW Hunter region death of New Zealand firefighter Ian Pullen in 2018

A mystery caller has provided police with details on the suspected hit-run death of a firefighter in the NSW Hunter region two years ago.

Emergency crews were called to Carrington Street, Glenridding in the early hours of September 29, 2018 after reports a man’s body had been found on the side of the road.

The man was identified as 43-year-old New Zealand firefighter Ian Pullen, who was in the Hunter region assisting with bushfire efforts.

Ian Pullen was in Australia helping with bushfire efforts when he was found dead on the side of the road in Glenridding in 2018. (NSW Police)

An anonymous call made to police indicates the vehicle involved returned to the scene and the occupants exited the car and approached the husband and father while he was still alive.

Last year, Mr Pullen’s family pleaded for information on what happened to him.

“We never thought the last we said goodbye would actually be the last,” Mr Pullen’s mother Gill told reporters.

“He was in Australia doing what he loved – ready to help others at the drop of a hat.

“All we want is answers, and hopefully we get some soon.”

Investigators believe Mr Pullen was struck by the vehicle between 4am and 5.30am that day and are urging the caller to come forward.

At the , Detective Acting Inspector Steve Benson appealed for someone to come forward with information on Mr Pullen’s death.

“Ian was here doing a job – he was here to help our Hunter community during times of natural disaster and crisis,” Detective Inspector Benson said.

“Someone in the community knows something, and we’re urging them to speak up. We want to provide the Pullen family with closure.”

A $350,000 reward remains on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Pullen’s death.