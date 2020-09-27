NeNe Leakes Prays for Former Basketball Wive Brandi Maxiell to Beat Severe COVID-19 Complications

Instagram

The former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star as well as fellow ‘Basketball Wives’ alums are sending well wishes to Brandi after her sister Jayde reveals her hospitalization.

People are sending prayers for “Basketball Wives” alum Brandi Maxiell, who is battling severe COVID-19 complications. After her sister Jayde revealed her hospitalization for coronavirus, fellow TV personalities including her former co-stars have been offering well wishes for her recovery.

Among those who have taken to Instagram to send her support in prayer was NeNe Leakes. The star, who recently announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“, is optimistic that Brandi, who is a cancer survivor, will beat the disease.

“Brandi you beat cancer so I know you can beat COVID19,” so the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 27. “Your always hitting me up with support when i need it so I’m praying for your health today. You got this sis.”

Actress and producer/”Basketball Wives LA” alum Jackie Christie posted along with Brandi’s photo on her Instagram Stories, “To all Basketball Wives sisters & everybody out there let’s please raise @brandimaxiell up in prayer.”

Her former co-star Jennifer Williams added, “Wishing you a God speed recovery @brandimaxiell,” adding several red heart emojis. Another former “Basketball Wives LA” star, Laura Govan, shared a picture of someone, possibly Brandi, standing in the middle of the road along with a caption that read, “@brandimaxiell COVID ain’t got s**t on Gods Word …”

These celebrities’ posts were in response to news that Brandi is hospitalized with severe COVID-19 complications. Prior to this, her family and friends raised concern about her health after posting about her being unwell. Her sister Jayde wrote on Instagram Stories, “I love you sissi! God got you and you know we got you baby. I wish I could visit you in there but in the mean time stay strong for me.”

Brandi Maxiell’s sister Jayde posted about the ‘Basketball Wives’ alum.

Jayde later confirmed her sister’s condition to The Shade Room, saying, “My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing. We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

She added that Brandi’s current condition does not have anything to do with cancer. The Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics founder was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007 when she was only 24 and has proudly spoken up about being a survivor.