NeNe Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her to Exit ‘RHOA’

The 52-year-old reality star also hints in a Twitter post she ‘can’t wait’ to tell her side of the story following her departure from the Bravo reality show ahead of its season 13.

NeNe Leakes will tell her truth soon. On Saturday, September 26, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alleged that her departure from the Bravo reality show was not voluntary. In response to a fan’s question, she accused the network of forcing her out of the series.

“Nene! Can @BravoTV give you the spinoff you deserve? #LifeOfLeakes #RHOA #Bravo #WWHL,” one fan asked her on Twitter. To the question, NeNe responded, “They don’t think i deserve to work at all in any compactly.”

Another fan later chimed in, writing, “@NeNeLeakes that’s Maliki it sound like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?’ ” NeNe confirmed, “They definitely did.”

NeNe Leakes alleged that Bravo ‘forced’ her to exit ‘RHOA’.

In a separate tweet, the 52-year-old reality star hinted that she will tell her side of the story. Tagging “RHOA” host and executive producer Andy Cohen, NeNe tweeted, “@Andy said he respected [Teddi Tellencamp] for telling the truth about her exit. Well i can’t wait to tell my truth. i hope i get just as much respect.”

NeNe promised to tell the ‘truth’ about her ‘RHOA’ exit.

NeNe announced her departure from “RHOA” in a video on her YouTube channel on Thursday, September 17. “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she shared. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows,” NeNe, who is among the OG Housewives of the show that premiered in 2008, continued.

Of her exit, a spokesperson for Bravo said, “We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavours and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed.”