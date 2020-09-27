NCB likely to keep producer Kshitij Prasad in custody for four days

Kshitij Prasad was called in for interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau yesterday. Kshitij’s name was brought in the matter for procurement and use of drugs and after a raid at his Versova apartment in Mumbai, the NCB did find small amounts of weed in his possession.

Kshitij was arrested yesterday and now the NCB is seeking four-day custody of the producer in the matter. According to a report, his name also came up in Rakul Preet Singh’s interrogation where she revealed that the producer used to consume drugs and supply it to four top actors in the industry.

Kshitij, on his way to the NCB office yesterday spoke to the media and said he is being framed in the case. He was briefly associated with Dharma Production’s sister concern, Dharmatic Entertainment as an executive producer and Karan Johar too gave a statement saying, “Mr Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise. Neither l nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions.”