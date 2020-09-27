NCB confiscates Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s cellphones

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has unearthed several controversies in B-town. After Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik’s arrest, several big names from the industry have been pulled in for probe. Yesterday, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet were interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau after several chats surfaced where the actors were talking about consumption of marijuana.

Latest reports on the interrogation state that the NCB has seized the actors’ phones for forensic examination. It also stated that the notice of this investigation is not the use of drugs by the individual but to get to the bottom of the supply and procurement chain in the industry.

Furthermore, the report revealed that both Deepika and Sara denied consumption of marijuana. Though Deepika reportedly admitted to having a conversation about it with her manager Karishma Prakash, she said that was the end of the matter. Sara on the other hand revealed that she was close to Sushant and would sometimes visit him at his farmhouse. She also spoke of a trip she took with the actor to Thailand and some details of parties Sushant would throw at his farmhouse.