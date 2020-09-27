NASCAR at Las Vegas live race updates, results, highlights from the South Point 400

Las Vegas hosts the first race of NASCAR’s playoff Round of 12 on Sunday with emotions in the Cup Series escalating.

Joey Logano’s role in preventing a Kyle Busch win last weekend caused controversy that could leak into the South Point 400. Increased pressure on the frontrunners to keep a buffer from an elimination spot might add to the track tension.

Logano has won two of the past three races at Las Vegas.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Follow below for complete results from the South Point 400.

NASCAR at Las Vegas live updates, highlights from South Point 400

7:18 p.m.: Green flag!

7:08 p.m.: Engines are fired.

7:04 p.m.: Anthem is complete at Las Vegas.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas is scheduled to wave at 7:17 p.m. ET. For drivers, the later the start time the better considering the high in Las Vegas on Sunday will flirt with 100 degrees.

The 7 p.m. ET start time will make mid-race adjustments key for race teams, especially at a mile-and-a-half oval like Vegas. The track will be hot and slick at the beginning of the race and get cooler and faster as the night progresses.

NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday night’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Kyle Busch (P)18Joe Gibbs Racing
3Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
4Aric Almirola (P)10Stewart-Haas Racing
5Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
6Clint Bowyer (P)14Stewart-Haas Racing
7Austin Dillon (P)3Richard Childress Racing
8Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
9Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
10Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
11Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
12Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
13Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
14Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
15Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
16Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
17Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
18Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
19Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
20Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
21Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
22Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
23Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
24Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
25John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
26Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
27Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
28William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
29Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
30Gray Gaulding27Rick Ware Racing
31Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
32Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
33Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
34Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
35Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
36Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
37JJ Yeley77Spire Motorsports
38Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
39Chad Finchum49Motorsports Business Management

