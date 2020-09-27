NASCAR at Las Vegas live race updates, results, highlights from the South Point 400

Las Vegas hosts the first race of NASCAR’s playoff Round of 12 on Sunday with emotions in the Cup Series escalating.

Joey Logano’s role in preventing a Kyle Busch win last weekend caused controversy that could leak into the South Point 400. Increased pressure on the frontrunners to keep a buffer from an elimination spot might add to the track tension.

Logano has won two of the past three races at Las Vegas.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Follow below for complete results from the South Point 400.

NASCAR at Las Vegas live updates, highlights from South Point 400

7:18 p.m.: Green flag!

7:08 p.m.: Engines are fired.

7:04 p.m.: Anthem is complete at Las Vegas.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas is scheduled to wave at 7:17 p.m. ET. For drivers, the later the start time the better considering the high in Las Vegas on Sunday will flirt with 100 degrees.

The 7 p.m. ET start time will make mid-race adjustments key for race teams, especially at a mile-and-a-half oval like Vegas. The track will be hot and slick at the beginning of the race and get cooler and faster as the night progresses.

NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday night’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas: