NASCAR at Las Vegas live race updates, results, highlights from the South Point 400

Las Vegas hosts the first race of NASCAR’s playoff Round of 12 on Sunday with emotions in the Cup Series escalating.
Joey Logano’s role in preventing a Kyle Busch win last weekend caused controversy that could leak into the South Point 400. Increased pressure on the frontrunners to keep a buffer from an elimination spot might add to the track tension.
Logano has won two of the past three races at Las Vegas.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Follow below for complete results from the South Point 400.
NASCAR at Las Vegas live updates, highlights from South Point 400
7:18 p.m.: Green flag!
7:08 p.m.: Engines are fired.
7:04 p.m.: Anthem is complete at Las Vegas.
NASCAR race start time today
The green flag for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas is scheduled to wave at 7:17 p.m. ET. For drivers, the later the start time the better considering the high in Las Vegas on Sunday will flirt with 100 degrees.
The 7 p.m. ET start time will make mid-race adjustments key for race teams, especially at a mile-and-a-half oval like Vegas. The track will be hot and slick at the beginning of the race and get cooler and faster as the night progresses.
NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas
Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday night’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|13
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|18
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|27
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|28
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|30
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|JJ Yeley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|39
|Chad Finchum
|49
|Motorsports Business Management