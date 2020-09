Winona was cast as Mary and was set to film after finishing up her work in the movie Mermaids. Sadly, when she arrived in Rome in December 1989 to shoot the movie, she became very ill before filming began. A doctor advised co-producer Fred Ros to send Ryder home to recuperate. Sofia Coppola was in Rome to spend the holidays with her family, and when the producers’ runner-ups for Mary fell through, Francis Coppola approached Sofia with the role.

—murrays3