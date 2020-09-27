MoneyBagg Yo’s Party Cut Short Over Gunfire, One Man Killed at the Hotel Rapper Stays at

Instagram

Hours after his event at popular strip club VLive in Dallas ended in shooting, a man was shot to death at the Westin Galleria Hotel, where the rapper was staying at.

MoneyBagg Yo had one hell of a week. Less than a week after his birthday celebration ended in gunfire, new reports suggested that a shooting occurred during an event he held at VLive, a popular strip club in Dallas, on Saturday night, September 26. This prompted the event to be cut short as people were captured on camera running away to save their lives.

The Shade Room reported that an unidentified man got on the mic at the club and shooting ensued, leaving staff to lock themselves in various rooms to avoid getting shot. Bagg himself did not get hurt or harmed during the incident, though it didn’t mean the “All Dat” rapper was completely safe.

Later, at the hotel he was staying at, a man was shot to death. Photojournalist Terry reported that Dallas police responded to the Westin Galleria Hotel at 2:47 A.M. and found an unknown black man lying in the parking lot critically wounded. The man was then transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigation is currently underway, as police are working to determine whether the shootings at the hotel and the club were connected. After all, a number of people connected to the event were staying at the Westin Galleria.

It arrives less than a week after police responded to reports of gunfire outside Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where Bagg celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Ari Fletcher and other friends. At the time, people were suspecting that the shooter was targeting the hip-hop star, though he quickly shut down the claims during an Instagram Live stream.

“Shot at who? Ain’t no motherf**ker shot at us,” Bagg said while on his way back from the bash. “I’m in a Maybach right now … my shoes off as I speak.”