MLB playoff schedule 2020: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

A chaotic season is deserving of an equally chaotic end.

The 2020 MLB playoffs are here, with the World Series heading to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. But before two teams vie for a world championship, 16 will take the field in an expanded playoff picture that kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

In a normal year, only 10 teams would enter in their chance to win the commissioner’s trophy, but the Players’ Association and the league agreed to expand the playoff picture on Opening Day, putting another six teams on the field come Tuesday. And to add another few wrinkles to the situation, most of the playoffs will be played in four separate bubbles in Texas and California stadiums, while there will be no off days during each series this October.

The 2020 MLB playoffs kick off with eight best-of-three series in the newly christened Wild Card Series. The opening round gives way to the Division Series, leading to the championship series, eventually culminating in the 2020 World Series, to be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 MLB playoffs:

MORE: How MLB’s playoff bubbles will work

MLB playoff bracket 2020

National League

  • Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8)
  • Braves (2) vs. Reds (7)
  • Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6)
  • Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5)

American League

  • Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8)
  • Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7)
  • Twins (3) vs. Astros (6)
  • Cleveland (4) vs. Yankees (5)

How to watch MLB playoff games

  • TV channel: ESPN, TBS, FOX, FS1, MLB Network
  • Stream: ESPN app, FOX Sports app
  • Live scores: SN’s live scoreboard

Five networks will be splitting broadcasting duties throughout the 2020 playoffs: ESPN and TBS will split the Wild Card Series, MLB Network, TBS and FS1 will share the Division Series, FOX/FS1 will get the NLCS while TBS gets the ALCS, with the World Series airing on FOX, per usual.

With a cable provider, you will be able to stream games using ESPN, TBS, FOX apps.

MLB playoff schedule, results

National League

Wild Card Series

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Wednesday, Sept. 30Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Braves (2) vs. Reds (7)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Braves (2) vs. Reds (7)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 2Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 2Braves (2) vs. Reds (7)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 2Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 2Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5)TBDESPN/TBSTBD

*If necessary

National League Division Series

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Tuesday, Oct. 6Game 1TBDFS1/MLBNTBD
Tuesday, Oct. 6Game 1TBDFS1/MLBNTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 7Game 2TBDFS1/MLBNTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 7Game 2TBDFS1/MLBNTBD
Thursday, Oct. 8Game 3TBDFS1/MLBNTBD
Thursday, Oct. 8Game 3TBDFS1/MLBNTBD
Friday, Oct. 9Game 4*TBDFS1TBD
Friday, Oct. 9Game 4*TBDFS1TBD
Saturday, Oct. 10Game 5*TBDFS1TBD
Saturday, Oct. 10Game 5*TBDFS1TBD

*If necessary

National League Championship Series

All games of the 2020 NLCS will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, and all games will be live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Monday, Oct. 12Game 1TBDFOX/FS1TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 13Game 2TBDFOX/FS1TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 14Game 3TBDFOX/FS1TBD
Thursday, Oct. 15Game 4TBDFOX/FS1TBD
Friday, Oct. 16Game 5*TBDFOX/FS1TBD
Saturday, Oct. 17Game 6*TBDFOX/FS1TBD
Sunday, Oct. 18Game 7*TBDFOX/FS1TBD

*If necessary

American League

Wild Card Series

All games will take place on the home field of the higher seed.

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Tuesday, Sept. 29Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Tuesday, Sept. 29Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Tuesday, Sept. 29Twins (3) vs. Astros (6)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Tuesday, Sept. 29Indians (4) vs. Yankees (5)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Twins (3) vs. Astros (6)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Wednesday, Sept. 30Indians (4) vs. Yankees (5)TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8)*TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7)*TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Twins (3) vs. Astros (6)*TBDESPN/TBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 1Indians (4) vs. Yankees (5)*TBDESPN/TBSTBD

*If necessary

American League Division Series

All ALDS games will air live on TBS and take place at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. and 

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Monday, Oct. 5TBDTBDTBSTBD
Monday, Oct. 5TBDTBDTBSTBD
Tuesday, Oct. 6TBDTBDTBSTBD
Tuesday, Oct. 6TBDTBDTBSTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 7TBDTBDTBSTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 7TBDTBDTBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 8TBDTBDTBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 8TBDTBDTBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 9TBDTBDTBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 9TBDTBDTBSTBD

American League Championship Series

Every ALCS game will take place in Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. and be broadcast exclusively on TBS.

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Sunday, Oct. 11Game 1TBDTBSTBD
Monday, Oct. 12Game 2TBDTBSTBD
Tuesday, Oct. 13Game 3TBDTBSTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 14Game 4TBDTBSTBD
Thursday, Oct. 15Game 5*TBDTBSTBD
Friday, Oct. 16Game 6*TBDTBSTBD
Saturday, Oct. 17Game 7*TBDTBSTBD

*If necessary

World Series schedule

The 2020 World Series will take place exclusively in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. It’s the only postseason series in 2020 that has built-in off days, as well. 

In years past, World Series first pitch usually occurs around 8:07 p.m. ET, so expect that for 2020.

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Tuesday, Oct. 20Game 1TBDFOXTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 21Game 2TBDFOXTBD
Friday, Oct. 23Game 3TBDFOXTBD
Saturday, Oct. 24Game 4TBDFOXTBD
Sunday, Oct. 25Game 5TBDFOXTBD
Tuesday, Oct. 27Game 6TBDFOXTBD
Wednesday, Oct. 28Game 7TBDFOXTBD

