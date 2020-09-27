MLB playoff schedule 2020: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series

A chaotic season is deserving of an equally chaotic end.

The 2020 MLB playoffs are here, with the World Series heading to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. But before two teams vie for a world championship, 16 will take the field in an expanded playoff picture that kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

In a normal year, only 10 teams would enter in their chance to win the commissioner’s trophy, but the Players’ Association and the league agreed to expand the playoff picture on Opening Day, putting another six teams on the field come Tuesday. And to add another few wrinkles to the situation, most of the playoffs will be played in four separate bubbles in Texas and California stadiums, while there will be no off days during each series this October.

The 2020 MLB playoffs kick off with eight best-of-three series in the newly christened Wild Card Series. The opening round gives way to the Division Series, leading to the championship series, eventually culminating in the 2020 World Series, to be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 MLB playoffs:

MLB playoff bracket 2020

National League

Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8)

Braves (2) vs. Reds (7)

Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6)

Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5)

American League

Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8)

Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7)

Twins (3) vs. Astros (6)

Cleveland (4) vs. Yankees (5)

How to watch MLB playoff games

TV channel: ESPN, TBS, FOX, FS1, MLB Network

ESPN, TBS, FOX, FS1, MLB Network Stream: ESPN app, FOX Sports app

ESPN app, FOX Sports app Live scores: SN’s live scoreboard

Five networks will be splitting broadcasting duties throughout the 2020 playoffs: ESPN and TBS will split the Wild Card Series, MLB Network, TBS and FS1 will share the Division Series, FOX/FS1 will get the NLCS while TBS gets the ALCS, with the World Series airing on FOX, per usual.

With a cable provider, you will be able to stream games using ESPN, TBS, FOX apps.

MLB playoff schedule, results

National League

Wild Card Series

Date Game Start time TV channel Result Wednesday, Sept. 30 Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Braves (2) vs. Reds (7) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Braves (2) vs. Reds (7) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 2 Dodgers (1) vs. Brewers (8) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 2 Braves (2) vs. Reds (7) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 2 Cubs (3) vs. Marlins (6) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 2 Padres (4) vs. Cardinals (5) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD

National League Division Series

Date Game Start time TV channel Result Tuesday, Oct. 6 Game 1 TBD FS1/MLBN TBD Tuesday, Oct. 6 Game 1 TBD FS1/MLBN TBD Wednesday, Oct. 7 Game 2 TBD FS1/MLBN TBD Wednesday, Oct. 7 Game 2 TBD FS1/MLBN TBD Thursday, Oct. 8 Game 3 TBD FS1/MLBN TBD Thursday, Oct. 8 Game 3 TBD FS1/MLBN TBD Friday, Oct. 9 Game 4* TBD FS1 TBD Friday, Oct. 9 Game 4* TBD FS1 TBD Saturday, Oct. 10 Game 5* TBD FS1 TBD Saturday, Oct. 10 Game 5* TBD FS1 TBD

National League Championship Series

All games of the 2020 NLCS will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, and all games will be live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.

Date Game Start time TV channel Result Monday, Oct. 12 Game 1 TBD FOX/FS1 TBD Tuesday, Oct. 13 Game 2 TBD FOX/FS1 TBD Wednesday, Oct. 14 Game 3 TBD FOX/FS1 TBD Thursday, Oct. 15 Game 4 TBD FOX/FS1 TBD Friday, Oct. 16 Game 5* TBD FOX/FS1 TBD Saturday, Oct. 17 Game 6* TBD FOX/FS1 TBD Sunday, Oct. 18 Game 7* TBD FOX/FS1 TBD

American League

Wild Card Series

All games will take place on the home field of the higher seed.

Date Game Start time TV channel Result Tuesday, Sept. 29 Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Tuesday, Sept. 29 Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Tuesday, Sept. 29 Twins (3) vs. Astros (6) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Tuesday, Sept. 29 Indians (4) vs. Yankees (5) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Twins (3) vs. Astros (6) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Wednesday, Sept. 30 Indians (4) vs. Yankees (5) TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Rays (1) vs. Blue Jays (8)* TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Athletics (2) vs. White Sox (7)* TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Twins (3) vs. Astros (6)* TBD ESPN/TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 1 Indians (4) vs. Yankees (5)* TBD ESPN/TBS TBD

American League Division Series

All ALDS games will air live on TBS and take place at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. and

Date Game Start time TV channel Result Monday, Oct. 5 TBD TBD TBS TBD Monday, Oct. 5 TBD TBD TBS TBD Tuesday, Oct. 6 TBD TBD TBS TBD Tuesday, Oct. 6 TBD TBD TBS TBD Wednesday, Oct. 7 TBD TBD TBS TBD Wednesday, Oct. 7 TBD TBD TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 8 TBD TBD TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 8 TBD TBD TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 9 TBD TBD TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 9 TBD TBD TBS TBD

American League Championship Series

Every ALCS game will take place in Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. and be broadcast exclusively on TBS.

Date Game Start time TV channel Result Sunday, Oct. 11 Game 1 TBD TBS TBD Monday, Oct. 12 Game 2 TBD TBS TBD Tuesday, Oct. 13 Game 3 TBD TBS TBD Wednesday, Oct. 14 Game 4 TBD TBS TBD Thursday, Oct. 15 Game 5* TBD TBS TBD Friday, Oct. 16 Game 6* TBD TBS TBD Saturday, Oct. 17 Game 7* TBD TBS TBD

World Series schedule

The 2020 World Series will take place exclusively in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. It’s the only postseason series in 2020 that has built-in off days, as well.

In years past, World Series first pitch usually occurs around 8:07 p.m. ET, so expect that for 2020.