Mitchell Trubisky benched for Nick Foles

For what it’s worth, Foles threw an interception in the end zone a few plays after he came in the game.

The Bears traded for Foles during the offseason, but Trubisky beat him out for the starting job. Many people felt Trubisky won the job because Foles had limited time to work with his new team due to coronavirus restrictions. Chicago is paying Foles $21 million guaranteed after restructuring his deal, so it seemed like only a matter of time before he took over for Trubisky.

Nagy had extremely high praise for Trubisky during the offseason, and it’s unclear if the move to Foles will be permanent. Trubisky had completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns and two interceptions heading into Sunday.